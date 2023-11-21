News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Newbiggin RNLI rescues man who became seriously injured while fishing

A fisherman was rescued by the RNLI on Monday night after he became seriously injured on the north breakwater in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newbiggin RNLI received the call out at around 8pm and soon after launched its Atlantic 85 lifeboat with four crew members to attend the incident.

The casualty was located but was not accessible from the protected side of the breakwater, so had to be attended to in more difficult sea conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rescue also took place during a period of strong winds and poor visibility.

Most Popular
There was a multi-agency response to rescue the fisherman. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)There was a multi-agency response to rescue the fisherman. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)
There was a multi-agency response to rescue the fisherman. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)

After finding the man, two crew members left the vessel to reach him on the rocks with first aid equipment. The lifeboat returned to shore to collect more crew members.

He was given pain relief and a suspected fracture he had sustained was secured, before he was taken aboard the lifeboat and brought to land.

The fisherman was transferred into the care of the Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, who were assisting the rescue operation.

Related topics:RNLI