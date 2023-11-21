Newbiggin RNLI rescues man who became seriously injured while fishing
Newbiggin RNLI received the call out at around 8pm and soon after launched its Atlantic 85 lifeboat with four crew members to attend the incident.
The casualty was located but was not accessible from the protected side of the breakwater, so had to be attended to in more difficult sea conditions.
The rescue also took place during a period of strong winds and poor visibility.
After finding the man, two crew members left the vessel to reach him on the rocks with first aid equipment. The lifeboat returned to shore to collect more crew members.
He was given pain relief and a suspected fracture he had sustained was secured, before he was taken aboard the lifeboat and brought to land.
The fisherman was transferred into the care of the Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, who were assisting the rescue operation.