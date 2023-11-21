A fisherman was rescued by the RNLI on Monday night after he became seriously injured on the north breakwater in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

Newbiggin RNLI received the call out at around 8pm and soon after launched its Atlantic 85 lifeboat with four crew members to attend the incident.

The casualty was located but was not accessible from the protected side of the breakwater, so had to be attended to in more difficult sea conditions.

The rescue also took place during a period of strong winds and poor visibility.

There was a multi-agency response to rescue the fisherman. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)

After finding the man, two crew members left the vessel to reach him on the rocks with first aid equipment. The lifeboat returned to shore to collect more crew members.

He was given pain relief and a suspected fracture he had sustained was secured, before he was taken aboard the lifeboat and brought to land.