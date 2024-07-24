Newbiggin RNLI called out to assist four people in inflatable dinghy
Four people have been rescued by RNLI volunteers in Northumberland after getting into trouble in an inflatable dinghy.
Newbiggin RNLI received a call just after 5.30pm on Sunday, July 21 after a report of four people drifting in an inflatable vessel off Church Point.
The dinghy’s engine had failed and the wind was carrying the craft further out to sea.
Newbiggin Lifeboat Station’s Atlantic B class lifeboat was launched and soon located the dinghy 1.5 miles southeast of the station.
The four people were taken onboard the lifeboat and returned to shore along with their vessel, and passed into the care of the Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team.
