Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four people have been rescued by RNLI volunteers in Northumberland after getting into trouble in an inflatable dinghy.

Newbiggin RNLI received a call just after 5.30pm on Sunday, July 21 after a report of four people drifting in an inflatable vessel off Church Point.

The dinghy’s engine had failed and the wind was carrying the craft further out to sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newbiggin Lifeboat Station’s Atlantic B class lifeboat was launched and soon located the dinghy 1.5 miles southeast of the station.