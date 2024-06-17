Newbiggin lifeboat tows stricken fishing boat back to Amble

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
A fishing boat was towed to safety by lifeboat crew after it suffered a fouled propeller off the Northumberland coast.

The alarm was raised around 1.30pm on Saturday from Humber Coastguard after a distress call from a fishing vessel off Cresswell.

Newbiggin's Atlantic B class lifeboat 'Richard Wake Burdon' was quickly launched from the beach and headed north to the casualty vessel position, known as Snab Point.

Once on scene the casualty vessel, and its crew of two, were found to have a fouled propeller that prevented their return to the port at Amble.

Newbiggin lifeboat's latest call. Picture: RNLINewbiggin lifeboat's latest call. Picture: RNLI
With a tow secured the vessel was taken safely north to Amble where preparations were put in motion to clear the debris from the propeller.

It was the latest in a busy period of calls for Newbiggin lifeboat volunteers continued with assistance given to an immobilised fishing vessel.

