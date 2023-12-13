The Christmas tree in a Northumberland town will have to be removed for health and safety reasons.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tree in Newbiggin has developed a split trunk and has been deemed unsafe, so will have to be removed.

Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council said it was sorry about the news and described the split as “massive” and too severe to fix with a splint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town council’s spokesperson said: ”We are currently making urgent arrangements for the safe removal of the lights following which the tree will be laid flat and chipped.

The tree must be removed after a "massive" split was found in the trunk. (Photo by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council)

“The removal of the tree lights will mean a temporary blackout of the other Christmas lights at the bandstand area.

“Northumberland County Council’s street lighting team will work to re-illuminate as soon as possible.

“All at the town council are very disappointed by this and we understand that many residents will be too.