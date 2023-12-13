Newbiggin Christmas tree to be removed for health and safety reasons
The tree in Newbiggin has developed a split trunk and has been deemed unsafe, so will have to be removed.
Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council said it was sorry about the news and described the split as “massive” and too severe to fix with a splint.
The town council’s spokesperson said: ”We are currently making urgent arrangements for the safe removal of the lights following which the tree will be laid flat and chipped.
“The removal of the tree lights will mean a temporary blackout of the other Christmas lights at the bandstand area.
“Northumberland County Council’s street lighting team will work to re-illuminate as soon as possible.
“All at the town council are very disappointed by this and we understand that many residents will be too.
“However, we hope you all understand that this is in the interests of public safety, and that is paramount.”