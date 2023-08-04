Local decorator Paul Wootton refurbished the bandstand, in the Quay Wall Piazza, with Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council and Northumberland County Council funding.

Town councillor Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin by the Sea, said: “It is lovely we have been able to improve the bandstand in its 30th year.

“I am loving the new colour scheme, which compliments nicely the other street furniture in the Quay Wall Piazza.

The bandstand has been refurbished by a local painter. (Photo by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council)

“I am hoping to see more people use the wonderful asset for performances for years to come.”

There has been a traditional bandstand in Newbiggin since the 1930’s, with the original located near the former site of Windsor First School, now houses.

The current bandstand was built in 1993 by Northumbrian Water as part of a regeneration project after the sewage treatment plant was built. It was officially opened by Jack Charlton.