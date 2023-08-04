News you can trust since 1854
Newbiggin-by-the-Sea painter and decorator helps restore town's 30-year-old bandstand first opened by Jack Charlton

A steel bandstand in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea is once again available for bookings after being repainted.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST

Local decorator Paul Wootton refurbished the bandstand, in the Quay Wall Piazza, with Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council and Northumberland County Council funding.

Town councillor Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin by the Sea, said: “It is lovely we have been able to improve the bandstand in its 30th year.

“I am loving the new colour scheme, which compliments nicely the other street furniture in the Quay Wall Piazza.

The bandstand has been refurbished by a local painter. (Photo by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council)The bandstand has been refurbished by a local painter. (Photo by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council)
The bandstand has been refurbished by a local painter. (Photo by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council)
“I am hoping to see more people use the wonderful asset for performances for years to come.”

There has been a traditional bandstand in Newbiggin since the 1930’s, with the original located near the former site of Windsor First School, now houses.

The current bandstand was built in 1993 by Northumbrian Water as part of a regeneration project after the sewage treatment plant was built. It was officially opened by Jack Charlton.

You can book the bandstand at newbiggintowncouncil.gov.uk/bandstand.

