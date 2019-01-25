New zip wire in Alnwick playpark gets funding

Two grants from Alnwick’s county councillors will be used to replace the zip wire in the Barresdale Playpark in Howling Lane.

Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore are putting £2,000 each from their members scheme allowances towards the play equipment.

“I have just received notification that we’ve had approval, exceptionally, to use our capital project money this way and the town council has agreed to maintain the equipment,” said Coun Castle. “I’m sorry it’s taken a bit longer than I’d hoped, but after a bit of work to the surrounding area it should be up and running by Easter.

“We are very keen to provide better facilities in town for young people in partnership with other agencies.

“The cycle track is an excellent example of something that was worth seeing through given its great success and we want to do more where we can.”