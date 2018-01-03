New Year Honour for Mitford man

The fund-raising efforts of a man from the Mitford area have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.

Among the OBE recipients is John Shallcross, 71. The award is for his voluntary services to young people and youth clubs in the North East.

Events and activities that he has directly been involved with to bring in funds have raised more than £1million over a 30-year period with charity NE Youth, formerly Northumberland Boys’ Clubs and Northumberland Clubs for Young People.

NE Youth, of which Mr Shallcross is a director, supports young people and youth organisations in the communities where they live and work, including in Amble. Mr Shallcross is also chairman of the Scholefield Trust and Patterson Ryan. In 2015, he received a Duke of Gloucester’s Volunteer Award, open to small charities, for being the biggest fund-raiser in the country.

