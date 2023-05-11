News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis

New website set up to promote Rothbury businesses and attractions

A new website has been set up to attract more visitors to Rothbury and the Coquet Valley.

By Lou RenwickContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
The Armstrong Cross in Rothbury.The Armstrong Cross in Rothbury.
The Armstrong Cross in Rothbury.

It offers details of local amenities and shops in and around Rothbury as well as accommodation and places to visit.

The initiative also runs alongside an Instagram page @visitrothbury showing a pictorial view of whats on offer in the Coquet Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The website www.visitrothbury.org.uk is run by volunteers and is intended to promote all local business in the area who get in touch to ask for a listing.

Rothbury Northumberland Armstrong CrossRothbury Northumberland Armstrong Cross
Rothbury Northumberland Armstrong Cross
Related topics:Instagram