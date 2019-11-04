New war memorial sculpture set to be unveiled in Bamburgh

A Tommy 'There But Not There' silhouette has been in place at Bamburgh war memorial in recent months.

The monument, costing about £40,000, has been carved by Adrian Melkha and will take its place on the rocky crag below Bamburgh Castle.

There will be a rededication service on Remembrance Sunday, November 10 at 12.20pm followed by lunch in Bamburgh Pavilion at 12.45pm.

Parish council chairman Barbara Brook said: “Bamburgh Parish Council are looking forward to seeing you all at the above and making it an important village event. If you have forgotten about it, please put it in your diary and come along.”

The new sculpture for Bamburgh war memorial.

The original war memorial dated from 1920 with alterations following the Second World War. Over the years, the stone of the memorial eroded and in 2010 some renovation work was carried out.

Unfortunately, the stone used to repair the memorial proved to be even less durable and the inscription rapidly became unreadable and the surface treatment, meant to protect the original stone, caused it to erode further.

The parish council, with the War Memorial Trust, decided that a replacement was necessary.

Until the memorial is replaced, a There But Not There Tommy figure is in situ. They were widely used to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.