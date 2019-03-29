New vicar on Holy Island

Holy Island’s new vicar is settling in well to her new role.

Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills was inducted as vicar of St Mary’s Parish Church on January 27.

The service was attended by church dignitaries, including the Bishop of Newcastle and Archdeacon of Lindisfarne.

Sarah signed her acceptance of pastoral charge by ringing the church bell and was formally hand-led by the Archdeacon and placed in the Vicar’s Stall.

In her first column for the island newsletter, she writes: ‘What a wonderful welcome my husband Richard and I have been given! Thank you to everyone for making us feel so at home. It’s quite a change from Coventry...

‘I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of the island and the wider congregation. It is a real privilege to be living and working in such a place. The past few months have been rather hectic– travelling, moving, new jobs – but the rhythm of the tides has helped us both to feel settled and happy here.’