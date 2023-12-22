New training tops for football team in Cramlington thanks to housebuilder
Housing developer Bellway North East, which is building new homes in the town, donated £500 to sponsor training tops for Cramlington United FC’s u12 Jaguars.
The team trains and plays at the Northburn Sports and Community Centre on Crowhall Lane and competes in the Northumberland Football League.
The club was formed in 2010 and has around 60 teams and hundreds of players on its books.
Mark Rutter, the team’s assistant coach, said: “This generous donation has enabled us to buy training tops for the whole squad.
"Last winter, the boys were having to wear their own tops and it looked a real mishmash of colours and materials.
“Now that we have the same tops for everyone, which feature the Bellway logo on the back, the squad looks really smart and professional.
"The new tops not only keep the boys warm in the cold dark months during training but they give them a real sense of belonging and identity.
“As a club we rely on sponsorship to survive and it is great that Bellway has reached out to help us in this way.
"We got promoted last season into the third division and we hope that these tops will give the lads the boost they need to press on and hold their own against better opposition.”
Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, added: “Sports clubs, particularly those that cater for children, are a vital part of a local community.
"They bring local families together and enable youngsters to get valuable exercise by being able to play the game they love, and to learn life lessons about sportsmanship and how to be a team player.
“We were very happy to get involved when coaches from the Cramlington United U12 Jaguars approached us for potential sponsorship.
"They have already shown they are winners by clinching promotion last season and we hope these training tops help them go on to claim further success on the field.”