A boys’ football team in Cramlington has been sponsored to buy some new training kit that will help the players keep warm during training this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Housing developer Bellway North East, which is building new homes in the town, donated £500 to sponsor training tops for Cramlington United FC’s u12 Jaguars.

The team trains and plays at the Northburn Sports and Community Centre on Crowhall Lane and competes in the Northumberland Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club was formed in 2010 and has around 60 teams and hundreds of players on its books.

The Cramlington United Jaguars displaying their new Bellway-branded training tops. (Photo by Bellway)

Mark Rutter, the team’s assistant coach, said: “This generous donation has enabled us to buy training tops for the whole squad.

"Last winter, the boys were having to wear their own tops and it looked a real mishmash of colours and materials.

“Now that we have the same tops for everyone, which feature the Bellway logo on the back, the squad looks really smart and professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new tops not only keep the boys warm in the cold dark months during training but they give them a real sense of belonging and identity.

“As a club we rely on sponsorship to survive and it is great that Bellway has reached out to help us in this way.

"We got promoted last season into the third division and we hope that these tops will give the lads the boost they need to press on and hold their own against better opposition.”

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, added: “Sports clubs, particularly those that cater for children, are a vital part of a local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They bring local families together and enable youngsters to get valuable exercise by being able to play the game they love, and to learn life lessons about sportsmanship and how to be a team player.

“We were very happy to get involved when coaches from the Cramlington United U12 Jaguars approached us for potential sponsorship.