New trainee engineers in Openreach recruitment drive

Around 10 trainee engineers will be hired in Northumberland as part of a recruitment drive by Openreach.

The announcement follows news that the digital network business will accelerate plans to build more ultrafast fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband across the country.

The 10 Northumberland-based roles are part of a total of 40 across the North East.

Derek Richardson, programme director for Openreach in the North East, said: “We’re looking forward to men and women from all walks of life applying for these roles at Openreach as we’re keen to engage with the aspiring engineers of tomorrow and to build a diverse workforce that reflects the hugely diverse communities we serve.”

To apply or for more, visit https://tinyurl.com/y77pwlvs

Mr Richardson added: “Becoming an engineer can be an incredibly rewarding career and we’re constantly improving our training and recruitment programmes to make sure we attract and keep the best engineers in the business. This year, we’ve invested heavily in upskilling our people, so they can now do more for customers in a single visit and we recently launched new career pathways to give our engineers a clear sense of the skills, accountabilities and experience they need to get where they want to be.

“We’re committed to helping people realise their potential so we’re also delighted to be offering work-experience placements, under the Movement to Work programme, to 18 to 24-year-olds who are currently not in education, employment or training. North-East courses are often held in places like Newcastle, South Shields and Darlington. Further details are available at www.movementtowork.com”