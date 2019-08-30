New town councillor elected unopposed for Alnwick
Alnwick Town Council has welcomed a new councillor to its ranks.
Julia Lyford has been elected unopposed to the vacancy in the Clayport ward created by the death of Charles Westendarp in April.
In a message to constituents, she said: "I am really pleased to have been elected as Alnwick town councillor for Clayport ward, representing the local Labour Party.
"Alnwick Labour feels it’s really important that people who put themselves up for local positions are accountable to the local community, as well as clear about their values and where they stand.
"Residents of Clayport ward have faced many challenges during the 21 years I have been involved in the Alnwick area as a resident, parent, and as a coordinator of various community projects.
"In that time I have seen local people working hard to improve the image and the quality of life in the neighbourhood.
"I am committed to listening to your concerns and providing advice and support in continuing this process of improvement for the whole community.
"I look forward to meeting and speaking with you, and as many other Clayport residents as possible, over the next few weeks and months, so look out for me and my Alnwick Labour colleagues knocking on your door!
"I will also be available on a regular basis at the Community Centre, where we can discuss neighbourhood issues over a cup of tea or coffee, details will be on the noticeboard."
Anyone with any immediate concerns can get in touch with Coun Lyford vie email on julialyford@alnwick-tc.gov.uk