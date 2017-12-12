New timetable for streetlights modernisation

A revised timetable for the scheme to replace all of the streetlights in the county has been unveiled, following sub-contractor issues.

In October, we reported that Northumberland’s street-lighting modernisation project had temporarily come to a halt after Galliford Try’s main sub-contractor for electrical and civil engineering works went into administration.

It has now been revealed that AA Lighting will be working with Galliford Try to deliver the remaining works.

The project is into its third year and all work was originally due to be completed by spring 2018. With approximately 68 per cent complete, it is now hoped that the scheme will be done by next summer.

In north Northumberland, work in communities in an area from Lynemouth in the south up the coast to Beadnell and as far west as Longframlington, including Alnwick, Amble and the surrounding villages, is planned for May and June next year.

Branxton, Chatton, Cornhill, Crookham, Ford and Horncliffe will be upgraded from January until March, while the rest of the northern block, including Berwick, Belford, Bamburgh, Chathill, Holy Island and Seahouses, will be done from June 2018.

Works are also planned from January until March next year in the likes of Wooler, Elsdon, Glanton, Netherton, Kielder, Otterburn, Powburn, Harbottle, Rothbury, Thropton, Whittingham and Longhorsley.

In the south-east of the county, upgrading on five areas will be taking place from February until June next year, while Morpeth and the surrounding villages, along with Ponteland, will be tackled in March and April.

The far south-west is being tackled in two blocks, from now until March and between February and April.