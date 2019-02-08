New time for macular support meetings

An Alnwick-based support group, which helps to increase the confidence and independence of people affected by macular disease, is changing the time of its monthly meetings.

From Monday, the Alnwick Macular Support Group will meet from 10am to noon, at Weavers’ Court Extra Care Housing Scheme, Swordy Drive. It will then meet at the same time and location on the second Monday of every month.

The group is organised by leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, in partnership with local people. It is one of more than 400 of its kind in the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease.

Julie Swan, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Alnwick Macular Support Group is here for anybody affected by macular degeneration – we want to encourage people to come along. Friends and family are also very welcome.”

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“The group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and their impact on our daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea.”

For more information about the Alnwick Macular Support Group, contact Julie on 07904 315605 or email julie.swan@macularsociety.org