New supergym to open in Alnwick

A personal trainer is carrying out a major refurbishment of his new premises in Alnwick, as he plans to open ‘Northumberland’s premier health and fitness centre’.

Olly Dial, from the town, is aiming to unveil Elite Fitness Supergym and Health Club at the start of February.

The facility, at Sawmill Industrial Estate, will feature state-of-the-art strength-conditioning equipment, an extensive weight area, high-tech cardio equipment, free group exercise classes, a military-style outdoor training area, boxing and mixed martial arts zone, one-to-one personal training, an onsite nutrition coach, tanning studio and a variety of flexible memberships.

