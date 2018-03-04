New super gym opens its doors after major refurb

A new super gym has opened in Alnwick, boasting state-of-the-art equipment and described as ‘Northumberland’s premier health club’.

Olly Dial unveiled the Elite Fitness Super Gym and Health Club on Friday and the facility is now open for business, seven days a week.

It follows a major six-month renovation of the previously-empty premises at Sawmill Industrial Estate.

The new facility represents an expansion for Olly, who moves from his personal training studio in the town centre above Iceland to meet ever-growing demand.

And for Olly, launching the health and fitness centre is the realisation of a dream.

He said: “Opening the doors of the Elite Fitness Super Gym and Health Club has meant that I have achieved a long-held ambition of mine – running my own gym and health club.

“The last six months have been the hardest of my life, but with the support of a great team we have somehow overcome hurdle after hurdle and I would like to thank everyone who has helped along the way.

“Here at Elite Fitness we are known for our amazing body transformations, but the renovation of the building – which was derelict less than a year ago – has got to be one of our greatest transformations to date.

“The realisation of what I have actually achieved is just so overwhelming and, I know I am biased, but I believe I have created Northumberland’s premier health club which will blow people’s minds.”

The facility features state-of-the-art strength-conditioning equipment, luxury changing facilities, an extensive weight area, high-tech cardio equipment, free group exercise classes, a military-style outdoor training area, boxing and mixed martial arts zone, one-to-one personal training, an onsite nutrition coach, tanning studio and a variety of flexible memberships.

It is open 6am to 10pm, Mondays to Thursdays, 6am to 8pm, on Fridays, 7am to 6pm, on Saturdays, and 8am to 4pm, on Sundays.

For more information, visit the Elite Fitness Super Gym & Health Club Facebook page.

Last month, Olly was crowned Sole Trader of the Year at the Northumberland Business Awards 2018.

He sponsors Alnwick Town Ladies and helped bring the strongman competition back to the town last year.