New suite opens for cancer patients

A new complementary therapy suite for cancer patients has been opened at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care.

The suite was created with funding from The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, the Complementary Therapy Fund and Ward 33 Chariable Fund.

It allows patients to escape the normal medical environment, with colours, materials and design details inspired by nature to create a relaxing environment.

Among those at the official opening of the suite was Tommy Moralee, 78, from Alnwick, who has tried various types of complementary therapy during his recent cancer treatment.

“I have it about once a month and it sets me up for my chemo,” he said. “It’s relaxing and calming and the reflexology in particular has been very helpful.

“Chemo can be daunting and you can get apprehensive ahead of it. Now I have the complementary therapy and it just unwinds you and relaxes your mind. I feel a lot happier and better after the complementary therapy I can’t praise it enough.”