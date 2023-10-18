Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Tyneside Council has confirmed that new similarly coloured fibreglass dancing figurines, based on the originals, will be installed on top of the Dome in early November.

The original terpsichorean models were taken down following the storms of 2021. Whitley Bay’s Grant’s Clock also had to undergo repairs following Storm Arwen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original copper dancers have now been repaired and will soon adorn the foyer of the Dome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish City prior to storm damage to its roof statues. (Photo by archive)

In the council’s own planning application to replace and reinstall the ladies it was required the primary copper statues be retained.

Iain Betham, head of estates at North Tyneside Council, said: “We are delighted to confirm the homecoming of the iconic dancing ladies to the Spanish City dome.

"The original copper statues have been renovated by specialists and will be moved to a new home inside the foyer to ensure their long-term preservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carefully crafted replicas will take their place and stand in their original positions above the dome. The work is planned for early November.”

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea said: “The iconic dancing ladies, which were part of the outside of the Spanish City, will be welcomed back early next month and I am so pleased that the original ladies are to be installed inside the dome to protect them from the elements.”

The figures formed part of the original construction of the Spanish City, which was built in only 60 days, dating back to 1910.