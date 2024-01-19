The team at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre has welcomed local author Paul Mein as its first ever Poet in Residence.

Paul, who now lives in Warkworth, grew up in Newcastle’s West End before embarking on a professional life in education, first as a teacher in local comprehensives then as a lecturer and education inspector. He also has extensive experience in running poetry workshops, directing and performing.

Since returning to Northumberland in 2018, much of Paul’s work has focused on North East landscapes and characters, with his collections: ‘In quiet Places,’ ‘The language of Sands’ and ‘Singularities,’ reflecting this passion.He has alsoset up two Writers Live groups in Amble and Alnwick.

Paul is now on a mission to getvisitors to the Hauxley nature reserve sharing their wonderful experiences of the site through workshops and open air performances. A number of poetry boxes will be installed in the wildlife watching hides for people to share their ‘wild’ experiences with others.

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre. Picture: Lauren Brough

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer says:“Our events, with Paul at the helm, will give us even more opportunities to the stunning Northumberland coastline and all the wildlife on our wonderful Hauxley reserve.

“I am sure many people will develop an even deeper appreciation of the natural world via Paul’s poetry and literature, so why not come along and find out for yourself.”

Paul says:“I am delighted to be appointed as the first poet in residence for Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre. Hauxley reserve and the surrounding area inspire so much of my own writing I want to encourage people to enjoy and respond in a similar way to this unique environment.”

