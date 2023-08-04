New playground in Blyth gets seal of approval from Mayor and local children
Blyth Town Council funded the construction of the play area and Mayor Warren Taylor was there to cut the ribbon.
Mayor Taylor said: "Seeing another new park open in one of our wards is fantastic.
"The incredible sight of dozens of children dashing to explore and enjoy the new play area the moment the gate swung open reaffirmed our commitment to fostering a vibrant and playful environment across Blyth for our young ones."
The Mayor was joined at the opening by Michaela Brosnan and representatives of the Chestnut Avenue Forget-Me-Not Residents Association, as well as town councillors John Potts, Kath Nisbet, Margaret Richardson, and Sandra Stanger.
This is the 18th play area in the town council’s ownership. A 19th in Kitty Brewster has been commissioned and construction is expected to begin there in September.