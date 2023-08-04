News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

New playground in Blyth gets seal of approval from Mayor and local children

Children can now enjoy a new play area on Chestnut Avenue in Blyth after it was officially opened.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

Blyth Town Council funded the construction of the play area and Mayor Warren Taylor was there to cut the ribbon.

Mayor Taylor said: "Seeing another new park open in one of our wards is fantastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The incredible sight of dozens of children dashing to explore and enjoy the new play area the moment the gate swung open reaffirmed our commitment to fostering a vibrant and playful environment across Blyth for our young ones."

The Mayor was joined at the opening by Michaela Brosnan and representatives of the Chestnut Avenue Forget-Me-Not Residents Association, as well as town councillors John Potts, Kath Nisbet, Margaret Richardson, and Sandra Stanger.

This is the 18th play area in the town council’s ownership. A 19th in Kitty Brewster has been commissioned and construction is expected to begin there in September.

Related topics:MayorBlyth