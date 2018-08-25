New play area opens at Druridge Bay after £130,000 refurb

A new and improved children’s play area has been opened at Druridge Bay Country Park, following a £130,000 upgrade.

The transformed leisure space incorporates a variety of equipment suitable for toddlers through to young teens.

The facility includes a roundabout, seesaw, swings, a shark springer, forest lake boat, agility equipment and a 4.5metre-high central climbing feature called The Ocean Dome.

The money was funded by Northumberland County Council and forms part of a wider scheme by the authority to significantly improve facilities in its three country parks – Druridge Bay, Plessey Woods and Bolam Lake.

Earlier this year the council agreed to invest almost £1million to provide a range of improvements and upgrades including improved paths and parking, play areas and enhancements to visitor centres.

In order to pay for this investment, parking charges have been reintroduced at the three sites, although the first hour is free. All-day parking costs £3, while up to two hours is £1.60. Season permits valid in all three parks cost £35.

Northumberland County Councillor Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “Our country parks are special places and we are making a significant investment in them and are committed to ensuring they remain an attractive place to visit and spend time in.

“The original play equipment at Druridge Bay was dated and worn out so it is wonderful to see the new play area finally open.

“I am sure it will make such a difference to children and families who come to visit from near and far.”

The park is in the Druridge Bay ward of county councillor Scott Dickinson.

He said: “I welcome any investment in the area that will benefit visitors to our beautiful Druridge Bay Country Park. I am sure the new play equipment will be well used by lots of families who visit the area and locals alike.”