New Patron for Berwick Cancer Cars
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group has found a new ally in the form of The Duchess of Northumberland, who has graciously accepted the role of their Patron. The Duchess expressed her delight at this appointment, reflecting on her previous encounters with the group and the profound impact they have had on the community in north Northumberland.
“I was delighted when The Berwick & District Cancer Support Group asked me to become their Patron,” the Duchess said. Her initial interaction with the group occurred in 2022 when she presented their Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. It was during this encounter that she was immediately impressed by the warmth and dedication exhibited by the team. The Duchess highlighted the immense impact the group has made in the community, emphasizing their invaluable service spanning over 30 years.
The Duchess commended the group for offering crucial support to individuals facing some of the most challenging moments in their lives. She acknowledged the significant burden alleviated by the group’s provision of transportation to and from appointments, recognising the financial and emotional strain it relieves for those in need. The selfless dedication of the group’s volunteers did not go unnoticed, with the Duchess acknowledging the countless hours they sacrifice to assist others in their time of need.
Furthermore, the Duchess lauded the group’s visionary plans for the future, describing them as truly inspirational. This endorsement from such a prominent figure as The Duchess of Northumberland serves as a testament to the admirable work and impact of The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.
The Duchess’s acceptance of the role of Patron signifies her commitment to supporting the group in their mission to provide essential aid to people with Cancer in our local community. Her involvement is expected to further raise awareness and garner support for the group, ultimately strengthening their ability to continue their vital work within the community.
Ann Short, The Berwick & District Cancer Support Group Chair of Management said: “We are honoured and delighted to have Her Grace, the Duchess of Northumberland become our Patron. Having the Duchess as our patron is a significant endorsement of the work of our volunteers who give their time to help local people with cancer and hopefully it will make more people aware of the difference our charity makes. Our plans to expand our services to give vital support to cancer sufferers in our community were commended by the Duchess when she visited our headquarters in the Autumn.“