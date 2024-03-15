New Patron for Berwick Cancer Cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group has found a new ally in the form of The Duchess of Northumberland, who has graciously accepted the role of their Patron. The Duchess expressed her delight at this appointment, reflecting on her previous encounters with the group and the profound impact they have had on the community in north Northumberland.

“I was delighted when The Berwick & District Cancer Support Group asked me to become their Patron,” the Duchess said. Her initial interaction with the group occurred in 2022 when she presented their Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. It was during this encounter that she was immediately impressed by the warmth and dedication exhibited by the team. The Duchess highlighted the immense impact the group has made in the community, emphasizing their invaluable service spanning over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess commended the group for offering crucial support to individuals facing some of the most challenging moments in their lives. She acknowledged the significant burden alleviated by the group’s provision of transportation to and from appointments, recognising the financial and emotional strain it relieves for those in need. The selfless dedication of the group’s volunteers did not go unnoticed, with the Duchess acknowledging the countless hours they sacrifice to assist others in their time of need.

The Duchess of Northumberland is the new Patron of Berwick Cancer Cars

Furthermore, the Duchess lauded the group’s visionary plans for the future, describing them as truly inspirational. This endorsement from such a prominent figure as The Duchess of Northumberland serves as a testament to the admirable work and impact of The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

The Duchess’s acceptance of the role of Patron signifies her commitment to supporting the group in their mission to provide essential aid to people with Cancer in our local community. Her involvement is expected to further raise awareness and garner support for the group, ultimately strengthening their ability to continue their vital work within the community.