New partners for Alnwick business

George F White, the land, property and business group, has appointed three new partners.

The internal promotions signify changes to the firm’s internal structure and culture since partner and operations director Sally Hart instructed a business review with a major focus on employee retention and benefits in 2017.

Stephanie Linnell and Craig Ross, planning consultants at the Alnwick branch, and Carolyn Milburn, rural practice surveyor at the Wolsingham branch, have been promoted to partners.

Sally said: “I am incredibly proud of Stephanie, Craig and Carolyn. This year, we celebrate the firm’s 40th birthday; a fantastic opportunity to look back at our journey and, most importantly, look towards our future.”