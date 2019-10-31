New parking rules come info force in Northumberland town

Motorists can now park for two hours on Wooler High Street. Picture by Jane Coltman

It means drivers will be able to park for two hours on the High Street (no return within three hours) compared to the 45-minute restriction that was previously in place.

The news was welcomed by Wooler Parish Council which has been pressing Northumberland County Council (NCC) to make the change for the past two years.

Chairman Mark Mather said: “I am over the moon that the hard work of the parish council has paid off and NCC have changed the times on the High Street.

“We have listened to our retailers, restaurants and publicans asking to increase the time but keeping a steady flow of cars on the High Street.

“Without these businesses we don’t have a High Street and it's very important to me to ensure the parish council help them in any way we can and hope these changes will allow people to have time to come and shop and eat on the run up to Christmas.”

Meanwhile, a camera has been installed to record traffic and pedestrian movements at the junctions between the Co-op and former Bank of Scotland as part of survey work to assess the possibility of a pedestrian crossing point.

Safety concerns have previously been raised raised about the existing situation where people have to cross several roads to get to the Co-op, situated in the former Wheatsheaf Hotel on Market Place.

However, Coun Mather expressed disappointment that the camera was installed before a planned site meeting with parish councillors.

“I’m very disappointed the parish council was left out of the loop when we thought there was going to be a site meeting to discuss where the camera would go.”

The parish council has since received assurances from NCC that the camera will be re-installed if footage is not what had been expected.

Parish councillors have also raised concerns about the safety of junctions at Oliver Road and Ryecroft Crescent due to parked vehicles.