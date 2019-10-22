New parking rules to be introduced in Wooler - this is what you need to know
Long-awaited parking regulations in Wooler are now expected to be implemented by the end of October.
Notices have been put up to indicate that the 45-minute parking restriction on the High Street is being changed to two-hour parking (no return within three hours).
The delay has frustrated parish councillors who had anticipated the new rules would be in place by now.
Chairman Mark Mather said: “I got in touch with Northumberland County Council about the works which had been promised by the end of the school holidays.
“I eventually found out that the High Street, as well as double yellow lines at the entrance to Carrs Billington and the garden centre and at Ramsey’s Lane will all be done in the next five weeks.
“In addition, the works at the school still haven’t been completed.
“I am absolutely sick of trying to represent Wooler, feeding back to county and nothing getting done.”