New parking restrictions planned for Northumberland coastal village
New parking restrictions are set to be introduced in Seahouses later this year.
The measures aim to reduce long-term problems with congestion at peak times on Main Street.
They are expected to be introduced by Northumberland County Council once refurbishment works on the harbour are completed this autumn.
Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member, said: “The plan is for Main Street to become a single yellow line, with no parking in the day but parking in the evening and early morning will still be allowed.
“This will also coincide with more disabled parking in the main car park, so the blue badge holders who can currently park on the Main Street through the day don't lose out.
“The parish council have long complained about cars parking on the double yellows.
“One of the problems is that the bus no longer comes down Main Street, so older people have to walk to the end of the village to get on the bus. It's hoped that the bus companies will go back to using the Main Street if the street is clear of cars, which were causing a hold up.”
A £3million restoration of the main pier, led by the county council and fully funded by the Environment Agency, began in April. It is being ‘re-skinned’ to ensure it continues to protect the harbour and nearby homes and businesses for years to come.
Exposure to the elements and constant buffeting by the sea had meant the pier was in poor condition with only 10-15 years of usable life left in it.