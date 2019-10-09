The new parking regulations coming into force in Seahouses - this is what you need to know
New parking restrictions in a Northumberland seaside village are set to come into force in the new year.
The changes at Main Street in Seahouses are scheduled to be implemented in February, members of North Sunderland Parish Council were told at their meeting on Monday night.
The works, to be carried out by Northumberland County Council, aim to reduce long-term problems with congestion despite the presence of double yellow lines on both sides of the street.
The project has been on hold until the completion of a £3million refurbishment programme at the harbour, now expected to be finished by mid-November.
The plan is for Main Street to become a single yellow line, with no parking in the day. However, parking in the evening and early morning will still be allowed.
This will also coincide with more disabled parking in the main car park, so the blue badge holders who can currently park on the Main Street through the day don't lose out.
It is hoped the move will enable buses to start using the bus stop on Main Street again. They have been using an alternative on King Street due to the congestion issues. However, some elderly residents have found it difficult to walk that far.
The restoration of the main pier, led by the county council and fully funded by the Environment Agency, began in April. It is being ‘re-skinned’ to ensure it continues to protect the harbour.