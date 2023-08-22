Customers can now access Post Office services within the newly refurbished SPAR convenience store, run by James Hall & Co, at 2-4 Meadowfield in North Seaton.

There is a dedicated counter alongside the SPAR’s retail counter.

The area lost its previous Post Office when the McColl’s at 14 Meadowfield, in which it was situated, closed permanently.

The ribbon is cut on the newly-refurbished SPAR, which now contains a Post Office branch. (Photo by Post Office)

Fiona Drummond, James Hall & Co stores director, said: “Our fully refitted store looks great. We are really delighted to have added North Seaton Post Office as we know how vital Post Office services are to a community.

“The whole store is lighter, brighter and airier. Excited customers have been coming in to see all the improvements.

“Customers have been eagerly awaiting having a Post Office again for sending letters and parcels, home shopping returns, bill payment, mobile top ups, and free cash withdrawals.

“There are also no banks in the area, so it is very handy that people can do their banking on behalf of all the major high street banks here.”

The new Post Office is located within the SPAR in North Seaton. (Photo by Post Office)

The store’s refurbishment and the opening of the Post Office branch were celebrated with a ribbon cutting event last week, which included a cake.

The branch had initially been due to open in June, but was delayed.