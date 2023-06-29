News you can trust since 1854
New Mower for Tweedmouth Amateurs FC will make a big difference

Tweedmouth Amateurs FC have a new high-quality mower after securing the £2,450 required to purchase the machinery.
By Tim PowlingContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST
Those pictured include Dale Reap, Coun Georgina Hill, Kenton Bloomfield, Kyle Robertson and Dylan Gruiter.Those pictured include Dale Reap, Coun Georgina Hill, Kenton Bloomfield, Kyle Robertson and Dylan Gruiter.
The Ammies, who play in the Border Amateur A Division, had been without a mower for the majority of last season and were looking at a prolonged period of paying for grass cutting services.

Club chairman Ian Turnbull said: “Even though we are a registered charity, we still have overheads and utilities that are rising every year and we were getting really concerned that the grass cutting costs would prevent us from offering our facilities to the communities we support, as well as thwarting our ability to offer our usual sporting outlets to our players.”

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill contributed £2,150 and Robson and Cowan, which the club bought the mower from, made up the difference.

The whole club will take their turn maintaining the pitch and training area over the summer months and they would be delighted if residents were to use the field when it is not being used for official games. If any local teams or clubs would like to use the facilities formally, or partner with the club, a request should be sent to the club secretary at [email protected]