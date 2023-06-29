Those pictured include Dale Reap, Coun Georgina Hill, Kenton Bloomfield, Kyle Robertson and Dylan Gruiter.

The Ammies, who play in the Border Amateur A Division, had been without a mower for the majority of last season and were looking at a prolonged period of paying for grass cutting services.

Club chairman Ian Turnbull said: “Even though we are a registered charity, we still have overheads and utilities that are rising every year and we were getting really concerned that the grass cutting costs would prevent us from offering our facilities to the communities we support, as well as thwarting our ability to offer our usual sporting outlets to our players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill contributed £2,150 and Robson and Cowan, which the club bought the mower from, made up the difference.