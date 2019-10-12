New measures planned to prevent parking problems at Alnmouth railway station
Extra measures are being planned to prevent parking problems around Alnmouth station.
It is planned to extend double yellow lines at the station entrance to prevent congestion issues.
Coun Robbie Moore, county councillor, said: “We recently had a meeting to do with the parking changes there. We said we would review the measures after 12 months and that is up at the end of this year.
“The feeling from residents in Hipsburn and Lesbury is that things are going okay but we will be making some tweaks around the station entrance to extend the double yellow lines.”
He also revealed there would be no change to the 72-hour parking charge at the council-owned car park.
The council created the 37-space car park on the northbound platform side in 2016. There is a daily fee of £1.50 with a 72-hour maximum stay restriction.
The southbound platform car park, managed by Network Rail, remains free and with no time regulations.