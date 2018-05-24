New manager to take town market forward

A new manager and a new-look website – it’s an exciting time for Alnwick Markets.

Graeme Nicholson has taken on the role, filling the position left by Dawn Watts.

It comes as new traders have been attracted to the market, including Shoreline Art, Andy Man (Vintage and Upcycled goods), Piccolo Café and Taste of Spain street food.

And at tomorrow’s farmers’ market and Saturday’s market, the flags will be flying to help mark this weekend’s Northumberland Day celebrations.

Philip Angier, Alnwick Markets chairman, said: “We are very pleased to have appointed Graeme as our new markets manager.

“Many of our regular customers will recognise him as a former trader on the market.

“He brings extensive experience and an enthusiasm for contribution that a street market makes to the atmosphere of the town.”

He added: “We wanted to join in with the spirit of Northumberland Day, so to honour this, we have more traders booked in, including at the farmers’ market tomorrow, and there will be live music on both market days, with Johnny D, on saxophone, tomorrow, and vocalist Jenny Biddle, on Saturday.

“The bunting will also be out, so it will be a full, lively and colourful Market Place to mark the occasion.”

Marketing and promotions officer, Mel Corn, added: “It’s an exciting time for us, with our Taste of the North weekend just a month away.

“This week we will be launching our new website, designed for us by Ryan Boyd of Vanilla Bean Creative.

“It will include a new logo and many more photos and videos, as well as individual profiles of our regular traders.

“We invite people to visit the site – www.alnwickmarkets.co.uk – and tell us what they think about it.”