New man in top role at hospitality group

A new managing director of The Inn Collection Group has been named as the North-East hospitality and leisure specialist prepares for further expansion.

Sean Donkin has been promoted from his previous position as operation director for a company which has a growing portfolio of eight pubs with rooms in Northumberland and beyond.

Sean joined the business as general manager of the group’s top-performing Bamburgh Castle Inn, in Seahouses, in 2008.

Business founder, Keith Liddell, who is moving across from CEO to serve as the award-winning group’s executive deputy chairman, said: “Sean has an outstanding track record in the market and I am delighted to see his career develop in tandem with the growth of the group.

“The Inn Collection Group has a policy of promoting talent from within, which has led to exceptionally strong staff retention rates.

“In Sean’s case, this policy has resulted in an individual who has unparalleled knowledge of the industry, as well as the group and its ethos, through his hands-on involvement with our growth at every stage.”

As well as maintaining the high quality, service and facilities for customers, Sean’s focus is leading the growth and expansion of the group, both within and further afield from its North-East heartland.

A major refurbishment of The Seaton Lane Inn near Sunderland is under way, while 2018 will also see the opening of the new £4.2million Northumberland premises, The Amble Inn, in October.

The recent acquisition of properties adjacent to The Bamburgh Castle Inn will introduce a further 13 bedrooms to this high-profile site.

Sean said: “The Inn Collection Group has carved out an excellent reputation, becoming a trusted brand in the sector. I am delighted to be stepping up to the position of managing director as a year of exciting development lies ahead of us.”

In Northumberland, the group also owns The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick, and The Commissioner’s Quay Inn at Blyth.