New man at the helm of long-running family firm

A family-owned Alnwick-based window manufacturer and supplier, which has become one of the regional leaders in its industry, has been sold in a management buy-out.

Kitson Windows, owned by Neil and Zoe Finlay for more than three decades, has seen significant investment over the years to enable it to lead the way in its field and trade throughout Northumberland and the Borders.

The highly-regarded firm manufactures, supplies and installs a bespoke range of windows, doors and conservatories.

And now, Kitson Windows has been acquired – for an undisclosed sum – by John Currah, its sales director of 20 years.

The jobs of all employees at the South Road headquarters, in Alnwick, and the site in Berwick, have been safeguarded and plans are in place for the business to continue on its path of steady growth.

Mr Finlay, who has run Kitson since 1983, will remain with the business as a consultant to support his long-time colleague in his new role.

He said: “After 35 years with the business, the time felt right to step back. I am very happy to sell it to someone who knows the business and has worked hard for it for 20 years.

“I have enjoyed a very good relationship with John and I am confident in the future of the company and the security of its loyal staff with him at the helm.

“The business has grown significantly over the years and we have always invested along the way to stay ahead of our competitors with advances in manufacturing and systems. As a result of that continued investment and putting robust systems in place, we are in a very good position for the future.

“A big selling point for us is that we are one of the only companies in the North East to still manufacture in-house for our own customers. This gives us far greater control on quality and a far more flexible offering for our clients.

“I am pleased to remain with the business as a consultant and look forward to continuing to work with John and the team.”

Kitson’s was the first in the north of England to manufacture energy-rated window frames – now an industry norm – and was the first of its kind in the country to achieve coveted ISO9001 standard.