New long-stay car park could be built

A new long-stay car park in Amble could be built on Coquet Enterprise Park, as a way of tackling parking problems in the town.

Northumberland County Council’s regeneration company, Arch, has recently announced plans to build retail units, including a supermarket, on the site of the former Northumberland Foods factory at the trading estate.

As part of this, a car park would be built to cater for about 180 vehicles.

But at last Thursday’s Amble Town Council meeting, town and county councillor Jeff Watson said that additional parking provision could be built in the area.

He said: “There will be a car park for about 180 cars attached to the supermarket, but they are also not discounting the use of a long-term car park in addition to that on the industrial estate. Although this proposal is not yet at the planning stage.”

The county council has said that it is continuing to look at parking provision in the town.