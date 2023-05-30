David Abercrombie of Taylor Wimpey, Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, Jimmy Reith, council parks leader and Martin Thrumble of Persimmon North East.

The new path, which joins Crofton Grange to nearby Tynedale Drive has been jointly funded by Northumberland County Council and housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey.

Funds were also allocated from the council’s local improvement scheme budget following the suggestion by Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj of a permanent pedestrian link to replace the previous muddy cut-through.

Pedestrians, dog walkers and cyclists will now benefit from a safe and smoother link between Crofton Grange and the surrounding area.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, member for Kitty Brewster ward on Northumberland County Council, said: "I am extremely proud of the successful collaboration between Northumberland County Council, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey which has brought about this new pedestrian link.

"The brilliant teamwork displayed here resulted in a tangible improvement for our residents. This pathway, replacing the old muddy cut-through, is a testament to what can be achieved when we all pull together for the benefit of our community."

Martin Thrumble, technical director at Persimmon North East, said: “It’s great to see this new footpath completed. We’d like to thank Councillor Ploszaj, Northumberland County Council our partners Taylor Wimpey who we have worked with to quickly deliver this new link which I’m sure will be welcomed by residents on both sides.”

