New jobs on offer at supported living service

A service which helps adults with learning disabilities, mental ill health and complex needs is expanding into Northumberland.

Positive Support for You CIC, has won a contract to deliver support and care to local people with learning disabilities who will be living in purpose-built accommodation near Ellington, within a supported living service.

The new service is funded by Northumberland County Council and reflects the commitment to meet the Government’s Transforming Care programme.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult wellbeing and health, said: “We are committed to investing in supporting all our residents in Northumberland and I welcome this project which will enable local people who need a bit of extra support to lead a full and independent life.”

Dave Barras, chief executive of Positive Support for You CIC, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to develop a brand new service which will see opportunities for people with learning disabilities and complex needs to have great lives in their community.

“We are seeking to recruit a team of people who share our values and want to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“It’s great to be doing this and creating new career opportunities in Northumberland. Up to 40 jobs will be created.”

Recruitment events are being held at Morpeth Jobcentre Plus on Tuesday, from 9am to 12.30pm; Amble Fourways Centre, on Wednesday, 9am to 5pm; YMCA Ashington on Thursday, June 7, 9am to 5pm; and Ashington Jobcentre Plus on Monday, June 11, 10am to 4pm.

For an application pack, email j.smith@psforyou.org or ring 0191 787547.