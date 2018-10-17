New housing at golf club up for final approval

Detailed plans for new homes at Alnwick Castle Golf Club are recommended for the go-ahead tomorrow.

The reserved matters application for 10 detached houses on the current car park and clubhouse site, off Hope House Lane, goes before the North Northumberland Local Area Council for a decision.

An outline scheme, by the Northumberland Estates, was approved in December 2016, before Lindisfarne Homes submitted the full bid for four and five-bedroom homes in September last year.

At last month’s local area council, members agreed to remove a restriction on the outline approval limiting the new properties to two storeys, based on assurances that the final design had not been approved and would come before the committee for a decision.

A report to councillors says that ‘the dwellings are to be largely of a two-storey nature, with one house type being considered to be three-storey by virtue of the garage being slightly downslope of the main house, so although the property is considered to be three-storey, it is likely to be no higher than is possible with a two-storey with a separate garage in this location, due to the complicated topography of the site’.

It adds that the proposed houses ‘would be of a traditional design constructed of natural stone walling, slate roof tiles and timber doors and infill panels. It is therefore considered that the design and use of the materials included within the submitted details is considered acceptable’.

The application has sparked five objections from neighbours, but has not been opposed by Alnwick Town Council.

In July, plans for a new clubhouse, including car parking and an access road, were submitted to Northumberland County Council.

A previous proposal, for a new clubhouse and car park on land next to Greensfield Farmhouse, was approved in October 2016.

The latest bid is for an area of grassland to the north of the 12th green and east of Close Cottage on the Rugley Road.

It lies the other side of the golf course from the approved scheme and the under-construction housing development at Willowburn Park.

And in August, the local area council also approved a new greenkeepers’ store, a steel-framed shed, measuring 20 metres by 12 metres and to be painted dark green, which also has to move to free up the housing site.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service