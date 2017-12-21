New hospital home for Rothbury GP practice

The Rothbury Practice has completed its move to the hospital site, giving patients access to much-improved facilities in a modern environment.

The practice has relocated to new purpose-built premises on the ground floor of the building, bringing to fruition more than three years of work, after its Market Place surgery became inadequate due to increased patient numbers and accessibility issues.

The relocation, which does not affect other services currently provided within the hospital, also paves the way for greater integration between GPs and other healthcare professionals.

Jack Lamb, executive GP at the practice, said: “The move to the community hospital site is a tremendously exciting one for the Rothbury surgery.

“The old premises were no longer fit-for-purpose. The structural reconfiguration of the downstairs of the hospital site gives us the space and accessibility to provide high-quality healthcare fit for the 21st century.

“We look forward to being co-located with the district nursing team and health visitors to strengthen further our pre-existing close and effective working relationships.

“The team is very much looking forward to working at the new site over the years to come and we hope patients will soon feel at home in the new surroundings.”

The surgery is offering all the same services within its new location, including a five-day-a-week nurse practitioner who does home visits, prescribes and can see patients for most on-the-day problems.

Prior to the move, engagement took place with patients, with residents supportive of the plans.

Feedback from patients who have been to the new site this week has been extremely positive.

The practice is continuing to work with Northumberland County Council to improve the walkways leading to the hospital and liaising with local community transport organisers if patients need help getting to and from the surgery.

The move predates and is not linked to the proposed closure of the inpatient ward at the hospital, the future of which is being considered by the Secretary of State.