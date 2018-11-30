New homes prove a star tern

Here’s how a new £4million housing development in Amble will look when it is completed.

Developer All Saints Living is delivering the project on the former St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School site, just off Links Road.

Work on the Roseate View project has already begun, featuring 13, three-bedroomed properties – seven townhouses and six bungalows

The development name was chosen by children from Amble Links First School, next to the site, who named it after the roseate tern.

Kirk Thompson, managing director with All Saints Construction, which builds for All Saints Living, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase how our new Amble development will look.”