New homes planned on site of former leisure complex on the Northumberland coast
Plans to convert a farm steading and former leisure complex into nine new homes on the Northumberland coast have been submitted.
An outline planning application for a proposed development at Bradford Farm, near Bamburgh, has been lodged by Lance Robson and Robbie Redpath.
They want to convert the unused steading buildings on the north side of the road into six residential units, with three units on the south side of the road created through the conversion of the original building with extensions in place of the large gym and leisure centre, which would be demolished.
A planning statement accompanying the application states: ‘If this vision is successfully achieved it will provide a sustainable future for the buildings at Bradford Farm steading and improve the character and appearance of this peaceful hamlet.
‘The conversion and reuse of Bradford Farm steading is a development proposal that will bring significant opportunities in securing a viable future for the buildings, providing housing units, enhancing the hamlet and landscape setting of Bradford, bringing short term employment through the construction phase to the local area and potentially tourist spend as it is likely that some of the units will be operated as holiday homes given the location.’
The principal constraint on development is acknowledged to be flood risk from the Waren Burn.
However, the applicant has taken steps to mitigate this by proposing that for buildings on the western half of the steading, habitable accommodation will be restricted to first floor with the ground floor space only being used for vehicular access, parking and storage and utility room space.