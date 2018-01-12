New homes planned in Bamburgh

Plans have been submitted for nine new homes on a greenfield site on the edge of Bamburgh.

The application has been lodged with Northumberland County Council by Morpeth-based architects Design Two on behalf of Graeme Ash.

It is proposed to build five two-and-three bedroom cottages and four four-bedroom homes on land next to The Friars on the north western approach to the village, off Radcliffe Road.

A report accompanying the application states: ‘This proposal is for a small number of new homes on the periphery of the main settlement of Bamburgh and accordingly has no signifcant social context beyond providing additional family homes capable of providing a good standard of accommodation, access, comfort and low carbon footprint suitable for the long term.

‘The scheme will provide attractive homes in Bamburgh within walking distance of the village’s amenities and the local bus route along the main road providing access to Alnwick, Morpeth and to regional facilities.’

The applicant explains that the plan to develop part of the land adjacent to The Friars has been carefully considered to limit the interaction both to the adjacent converted steading and the Friars.

The design seeks to refect the rectilinear pattern of development evident in the adjacent converted steading. The scheme uses traditional stone walling and contemporary natural timber, all with pitched roofs in natural slate.

The existing vehicular access onto the site has been restricted to a pedestrian access. A new vehicular access, wider to meet the requirements of highways, has been proposed further west to separate access from the access to the Friary.