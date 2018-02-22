New homes approved in Northumberland villages

New homes have been approved in two north Northumberland villages today, but three other schemes were withdrawn.

Earlier today, we reported that developments in Acklington, Bamburgh, Lucker and Seahouses were set for the go-ahead while another in Whitton was recommended for refusal at this afternoon's meeting of the county council's North Northumberland Local Area Council.

At the start of the meeting, it was announced that the Bamburgh, Seahouses and Whitton schemes had been withdrawn from the agenda.

In the case of the first two, it was announced that they had been withdrawn due to the progress of the neighbourhood plan for the North Northumberland Coast, which means the planning position may have changed as more weight can now be given to policies in the emerging plan. The other was withdrawn by the applicant.

Decisions on homes in Acklington and Lucker did go ahead, however.

The scheme for 22 properties in Acklington, on land to the west of the village hall, including four affordable homes, was approved by five votes to four with one abstention.

The Lucker bid, an outline application for 20 homes, including three affordable units, was passed by six votes to two with one abstention.

The conversion of the coach park in Berwick back into a car park was also given the green light.