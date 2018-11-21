New general manager set to spearhead recruitment

Hospitality expert Chris Taylor has been appointed general manager of The Inn Collection Group’s new £4million Amble Inn, which opens in January.

Chris, who has a wealth of restaurant and hospitality experience, will be overseeing a major recruitment drive for the purpose-built hotel, bar and restaurant.

Promoted to head the 30-bedroom inn from his position as general manager of The Inn Collection Group’s award-winning Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, Chris said: “It’s a real honour being part of this significant project which will be a fantastic asset for locals and visitors to Amble. I’m looking forward to becoming part of the community here in Amble and building a team that shares my commitment in providing people with an exceptional place to eat, drink and sleep.”

Former head chef Chris also pledges to channel his culinary expertise and talent into putting The Amble Inn – which will open on January 14 – firmly on the food map.

“Food is a big passion for me and building a dynamic kitchen team is right up there on my agenda,” he said.

“I want The Amble Inn to be known as a place that serves great food in a superb environment with excellent service to match, from breakfast to evening, seven days a week.”

The Inn Collection Group’s operations manager Paul Brown said: “Chris’s appointment is a key milestone in our countdown towards the inn’s opening in January. He brings with him energy, drive and enthusiasm coupled with an excellent, customer-first vision that reflects our ethos as a company.

“Job creation is always excellent news and we are delighted to be boosting the local economy with the creation of 35 positions through the opening of The Amble Inn.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to become part of The Inn Collection Group which is a dynamic, fast-growing business with a positive and motivational culture for those working with us.”

The Amble Inn is located off the A1068 roundabout on Sandpiper Way. Once complete, it will offer a mix of rooms, a 150-seat restaurant and bar area with further seating outside, on-site car parking and cycle spaces.

For more email chris@inncollectiongroup.com