New flood alerts for Northumberland coast

The Environment Agency has issued a new flood alert for the Northumberland coast today (Saturday, March 3).

It warns flooding is possible - be prepared. The alert , which was updated at 7:07pm yesterday, will remain in force for the afternoon’s high tide between 3pm and 6:30pm.

Spring tides and strong onshore winds are forecast to cause a tidal swell, with wave overtopping and spray along the coast. In particular, the impact could be pronounced at Beadnell Harbour Road North, North Blyth Sand Dunes and Newbiggin Bay North Promenade throughout this periods.

People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

The Agency says: "We will continue to monitor the situation and we will update this Alert on Saturday if the situation changes and for subsequent tides as required. For tide levels please see local tide tables or the GOV.UK website."

It is not expecting to see overtopping impacts on the morning tide, but urges people to remain vigilant between 3am and 5am.

A similar flood alert was issued for yesterday by the Environment Agency.

There is also a more serve flood warning out for further down the coast, which says: 'The warning for the North Sea at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth will remain in force for high tide Saturday morning (3:45am to 6am) and Saturday afternoon (3:30pm to 6:15pm). The key areas of concern are the Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Crusoe’s Café and Tynemouth Lifeboat Station.'