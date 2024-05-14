Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposed food and drink drive thru unit in Northumberland has been granted planning permission.

Northumberland County Council officers gave the go-ahead to the proposal, which will see a 167sq m facility built at Blyth Valley Retail Park in Blyth.

There is not yet a confirmed tenant, but it is envisaged to be a coffee shop that takes the unit on.

Officers decided that the unit “would contribute to the range and choices of local services” and “would not constitute overdevelopment of the area.”

The retail park's plans were approved by council planning officers. (Photo by Google)

Access to the drive thru will be via existing retail park roads. Although 27 parking spaces would be provided at the site, the proposal will result in a net loss of 32 spaces from the wider retail park.