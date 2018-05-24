New director of education appointed for the county

A new director of education and skills has been appointed for Northumberland.

Dean Jackson is heading up Northumberland County Council’s education and skills team following the retirement of former director, Andy Johnson.

His role has a wide range of responsibilities, including improving the quality of schools, adult learning and supporting the most vulnerable pupils, including those with special educational needs.

Mr Jackson has a distinguished career, with 35 years’ experience in education and a proven track record in school improvement. Between 1992 and 1999, he was head of two schools in Northumberland. He has also held the post of director of education in Hartlepool, and most recently he was lead assistant director of education at Newcastle City Council.

Mr Jackson said: “I have worked for Northumberland County Council’s education team before and I am delighted to be back working in the county.

“Education, learning and delivering improved outcomes to children and young people have been central to my work and aspirations throughout my career.

“My main aim will be to work in partnership with headteachers, governors and teachers to help and support them to reach the very highest of standards right across the county.”

Northumberland County Councillor Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This is a very important appointment. Education is a key priority for Northumberland County Council and Dean will have a crucial role to play in further raising education standards across the county.

“We have worked with Dean before and know he has extensive experience, an excellent reputation and is well aware of the opportunities and challenges we face.”