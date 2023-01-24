Funding was sought from the Community Chest, Alnwick Lions and Alnwick Round Table to purchase a unit and secure housing through the Rotary “One Life” initiative which seeks to improve access to defibrillators so that, in an emergency, they can be accessed quickly.

Jim Thompson, chairman of the executive committee which runs Abbeyfield House said “We are a not-for-profit organisation providing care for elderly residents so it makes sense to have a defibrillator available, but we thought it would be so much better if it were available to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our admin staff made all the applications for funding, our handyman arranged a suitable site, and it is in place and operational thanks to the various organisations who have helped fund the project.”

Phillip Hopps from Rotary North East, Mandy Hardy from Alnwick Lions, Cllr Gordon Castle, Sandra Shepherd from Alnwick Lions and Abbeyfield House general manager Heather Dixon.

Ex RAF officer, Cllr Gordon Castle said: “I am acutely aware of the benefits of having a defibrillator readily available when needed to help save a life. This is the sort of project that the community chest is there to fund, and I am delighted to have been asked to unveil this unit for the benefit of people in the local area”.

Rotary Northeast member Phillip Hopps added: “We set up the defibrillator project a few years ago to help get more units in place and available for use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are registered on ‘The Circuit’ so that in an emergency the ambulance service call handler will give the location of the nearest unit along with the code to open the cabinet.

"When a unit is used it is removed from availability until it has been checked and serviced to ensure it is 100% operational, and then recorded as available”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Shepherd from Alnwick Lions said: “We try to support projects like this that will bring a benefit to local communities. We have brought along a cake for the residents that was made and presented to us by Edlingham Village Hall and we feel that this is a suitable organisation to enjoy it.”

Abbeyfield House is a not-for-profit care home run by Abbeyfield North Northumberland Extra Care Society Ltd, offering accommodation to 25 elderly people.

Advertisement Hide Ad