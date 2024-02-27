New defibrillator for Hauxley nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighter Carl Bell and his partner Kath Hindmarsh raise funds and place Public Access Defibrillators into communities under the umbrella of the registered charity North East Hearts With Goals www.nehwg.co.uk

To date, the couple, who have fundraised for five years, have placed, serviced and maintained nine Public Access Defibrillators across the region as well as placing over 20 defibrillators into boxing clubs, football clubs and gyms around the north east. Their fundraising efforts include securing donations from organisations and businesses, members of the public and via social media.

Carl and Kath have also taken referrals for defibrillators from the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and in 2022, were regional finalists in the national Pride of Britain Awards which helped them connect with communities that they would not have been able to connect with previously.

Alex Lister, NWT (left) with fundraiser Carl Bell.

In 2023, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service updated its defibrillators and donated the replaced stock to them for distribution within local communities.

The two new defibrillators donated to the wildlife charity will be used at its St Nicholas Park headquarters and nature reserve in Gosforth and will replace an existing device at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay that welcomes over 50,000 visitors each year.

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive said:“Having recently completed a First Aid at work course led by Carl, I realised just how essential defibrillators are in saving people’s lives when experiencing cardiac arrest and how they need to be easily accessible, so I was very keen we had up to date machines readily available where possible.

