New collection tells the story of Northumberland National Park

Northumberland features in a new collection of interactive visitor experiences showcasing England’s National Parks.

The English National Park Experience Collection offers more than 70 bookable visitor experiences alongside more than 80 accommodation providers.

The collection, supported through VisitEngland’s Discover England Fund, is aimed at persuading more Australian and German visitors to venture beyond London and discover and spend time in our National Parks.

It is estimated that the value of tourism to the visitor economy of England’s National Parks is estimated to be around £4billion a year.

Northumberland is one of the nine parks featured, along with Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, North York Moors, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales.

Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park visitor development and marketing manager, said: “Being part of The English National Park Experience Collection has provided us with a fabulous opportunity to tell the world what is so special about Northumberland National Park.

“It has been a privilege to work with all local experience and accommodation providers. They have shared their passion for the area, told their distinctive stories, and developed them into unique visitor experiences, which we hope will leave visitors with wonderful memories to take home with them.”

Highlights from the Northumberland National Park Collection include dining and stargazing at the Battlesteads Hotel in Wark; foraging and wild cooking with Northern Wilds; exploring the bloody borders with Northumberland 300; living like a Roman with Ancient Britain; flying birds of prey with Falconry Days; joining a Ranger patrol of Hadrian’s Wall on Ebike; and discovering your artistic nature with Footsteps Northumberland.

Partner accommodation providers include Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant at Wark, Carraw B&B in Humshaugh, Hesleyside Hall B&B and the Hollybush Inn at Greenhaugh.

Sarah Fowler, sustainable tourism lead for the nine English National Parks and chief executive of the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “This brand new collection of experiences has been designed to harness the growing demand for experiential tourism; alongside quality accommodation, they will be easy to book options for the overseas travel trade.

“From travel agents, tour operators, wholesales or guides, there is something in the mix for most buyers’ upcoming schedules or brochures, helping to support hundreds of businesses across our National Parks.”

The landscapes, natural beauty, wildlife, heritage and communities in England’s National Parks have had the highest level of protection for almost 70 years.

For the full list, visit the new English National Park Experience Collection website at www.nationalparkexperiences.co.uk